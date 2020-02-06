Advertisement

Jon Hopkins has returned with a new song called “Scene Suspended”. The track follows his 2019 collaboration single with Kelly Lee, “Luminous Spaces”, but is technically Hopkins’ first solo material since his acclaimed 2018 singularity album.

According to the statement, “Scene Suspended” originally started as an improvisation during Hopkins’ appearance at the Sydney Opera House last month. It was later recorded at London Air Studios with additional violin arrangements by Emma Smith.

Advertisement

Although the producer is known for its electronic ambient pieces, today’s range offers almost no synthesizers. Instead, its smooth and airy quality can be attributed to the quiet waves of a piano. Towards the end of the song a string bed cuts through like light spots.

Hopkins talked about the track and his decision to forego electronic instruments,

“The main tracks of Singularity consisted of hundreds of layers and processes. The construction took almost two years. Subsequently, I longed for a return to simplicity, acoustic sound and the instrument on which I grew up. In order to express similar topics, but to use them as little as possible, the only sound sources in “Scene Suspended” are piano and violin.

Hear the new single below. Hopkins starts its Polarity Tour in April, and you can buy tickets here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eq8yNFpnS2w [/ embed]