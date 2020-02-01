Advertisement

While Jon Gosselin also has sons, he confirmed that he is a proud “woman dad”, just like the late Kobe Bryant. The ex-reality star shared a photo with his smiling 15-year-old daughter Hannah.

Former topical television star Jon Gosselin posted a candy photo with his daughter HannahThe 42-year-old has given the picture “Woman Dad”, a homage to the deceased, a title Kobe Bryant Who was a proud father of 4 women. Jon has eight children. He has 19-year-old twin daughters. Mady and Cara, in addition to 15 year old sextuplets, Hannah. Collin. Alexis. aaden. Joel and Leah, with ex-wife Kate Gosselin, 44. Due to the couple’s ongoing authorization and custody duties, only Hannah and Collin live full-time with their father in his home in Studying, Pennsylvania.

Jon posted the snap on Instagram, the place where he has more than 157,000 followers, and followers quickly got to grips with the father-daughter relationship that he and Hannah shared. “Really happy for you,” commented one fan, while another was famous for “gladly seeing it.” Others addressed the household drama of the ex-TV personality: six of his children live with his estranged ex-wife Kate. “I want your four daughters to report. Just because they didn’t, but don’t imply that they didn’t! Keep fighting for them, ”a follower replied to his latest post.

The Daddy of Eight photo was clearly a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, who died tragically in a helicopter crash on January 26. SportsCenter was at anchor after the accident Elle Duncan She burst into tears when she remembered how “grateful” the NBA star was to be a father of women. “Just be grateful that you were on condition that women deliver excellent results,” Kobe advised ESPN employee Elle Duncan in an interview again a few years ago. After his unfortunate death, Elle announced that Kobe had advised her after the launch of her third daughter Bianca, his husband Vanessa was ready to try a boy, but was “jokingly involved” it will be a fourth woman. Ellen explained that she asked him: “4 women? What would you assume How would you feel “And he or she stated that Kobe advised her without hesitation,” I would have 5 additional women if I can. I am a daddy. “

Although there were always cracks between Jon and Kate and their children over time, the father involved advised Hollywood Life in October 2019 that he believes it is important to believe his children. “It is a must to believe your children what you have taught them. You shouldn’t be floating, “he said.” It is a must to believe that they are trained and that they will do it right. And whatever happens, happens. It couldn’t be that common and easy, it’s tedious. It is troublesome to be a father or mother. “We are so happy to see that Jon and Hannah have an excellent father-daughter relationship!