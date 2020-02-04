Advertisement

There is no love between exes Jon and Kate Gosselin. But does your anger seep towards him up to your children? Jon claims that son Collin – who lives with him – has no contact with his 4 siblings who stay with Kate.

The drama between Jon and Kate Gosselin youth custody continues. The 42-year-old father of eight children says his 15-year-old sextuplets are free to choose which father or mother to stay with and which daughter Hannah and son Collin Stay with him. He now claims that some kind of children are prohibited from seeing their 4 siblings Leah. Joel. Alexis, and aaden, who stay with her mother Kate and claim “alienation from siblings”.

Jon and Kate Plus Eight’s previous star appeared on February 3 on the First Class Fatherhood podcast, advising the host Alec Lace that he’s been in a custody battle with Kate “for 12 years.” She initially had custody of the six sextuplets after they were cut up in 2009. Jon revealed that Hannah, at the age of 12, would like to step in with him as a proxy for the apartment with her mother. He now has custody of them after going forward and backward through custody. Jon also received sole custody of son Collin in 2018, which Kate had moved to a behavioral youth program three and a half years earlier when Jon introduced his son to stay with him.

“What my and her lawyers have decided is that custody remains just like my children,” said Jon. “So if you decide to stay with your mother or stay with your father, it’s as much as with you.” He hinted that the additional siblings of Hannah and Collin could possibly leave Kate to stay with their father. He continued, “Well, I have two, there might be additional ones.” Jon defined the court file as a Guardian Advert Litem appointed a third party to which the children can turn with any points and which they can report back to Jons and Kate’s custody decisions.

When asked about the connection between the two teenagers who stayed with Jon and the four children who stayed with Kate, Jon said, “It’s actually pretty turbulent. There is no contact between Collin and his various siblings. There is contact between Hannah and the other siblings. The real problem could be that we now have alienation from father or mother and that we now have alienation from siblings. With the guardian recruitment she tries to alleviate this and I try to get home remedies through Collins and Hannah’s therapists. So that the therapist can discuss with the other siblings and try to discover common ground. I think it is extremely necessary. ” HollywoodLife.com has contacted Kate’s representative regarding the state of affairs.

Jon and Kate are also the father and mother of 19-year-old twins Mady and Carawho lived with their mother until they went to college. Jon admitted that his six different adolescents are likely to become adults soon. “You will be 18 in a few years, so it will be quite difficult. However I have been in court for so long, I am approaching the top of the tunnel here.” He announced that he had gone through 9 lawyers and 1 $ 3 million in authorized prices for his custody battle. “It’s a long battle. I just haven’t quit and still won’t surrender,” he vowed.