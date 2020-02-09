Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo is pleased that Todd Phillips director Joker made it into the top categories at the 2020 Oscars and rises above the “stigma” associated with the superhero genre.

“Joker with Joaquin Phoenix as the DC super villain leads the Oscar nominations with 11 nods, while Endgame is nominated for visual effects. Russo called the film a” nice piece of filmmaking “and said the film was dark and disturbing but has one important message at its core.

“Joker was a tragic, modern story and represented existential isolation and the crisis that many people feel. It is certainly a dark and disturbing film with an important message. We are thrilled that it will be recognized. It has broken the stigma.” that seems to be against these films, at least at the academy, “the director said in an interview. Joe and his brother Anthony Russo have just shot the main photograph of Tom Holland’s crime drama Cherry.

