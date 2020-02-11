Joker and Oscar closing speech by Joaquin Phoenix

Advertisement

The 2020 Academy Awards celebrated their homeowners with a ceremony. As expected, Joaquin Phoenix, the main position of Joker, one of the most important exceptional films of the past 12 months, was awarded the prize for best actor. His award speech was just as rich as the Joker film.

We left behind the 2020 Oscars, which Brad Pitt acquired for the first time in his life, the South Korean parasite film that has a historical past. One of the many moments that was expected at the award ceremony was that Joaquin Phoenix, who had a hit in Joker and published books, received an award.

Joaquin Phoenix did not receive the Oscar, but did not give a serious or humorous acceptance speech like any other winner. The actor, who had a jerky life, had traces of his character from the wild character, which extended everyone from his life to the award.

Phoenix’s glorious speech at the award ceremony:

“I am now grateful. I do not assume that I am taller than my various candidates or one person in this corridor. As a result, we all share the same love, love of film, and this type of expression has given me an unprecedented life. I don’t know the place where I would be now. “

“However, the greatest grace he gave me and many others in this business was the opportunity to use our voices for the dumb. I have considered some of the worrying issues that we all faced together. “

“Every now and then we endorse or have to endorse different cases. I see a standard denominator. We are talking about the fight against injustice, whether gender equality, racism, homosexual rights, indigenous peoples’ rights or animal rights. “

“We are talking about the struggle for the suitability of a farmer, an individual, a race, a race, a species for another in order to control, use and manage them without being sanctioned. I think we are away from the pure world. We commit the crime and believe that we are in the heart of the universe. “

“We go into nature and pillage its sources. While it is not possible not to hear their roaring, we see the appropriate means to artificially fertilize a cow and steal its cub. Then we take the milk that she has produced for her young animal and fill it into our coffees and cornflakes. “

“We are afraid of private change. As a result, we expect to sacrifice one thing and give her one thing. However, when people are at their best, we are so artistic and inventive that we discover and apply change techniques that can benefit all beings and the atmosphere that has emotions. “

“I was one of many lows in my life. I used to be self-centered. Every now and then I was a ruthless, hard working man. However, I am grateful that many people in this corridor have given me a second chance. “

“After we have supported each other, we reach our greatest state. I am not talking about the cases in which we first raised ourselves, but that we saved each other because of our previous mistakes. At the age of 17 my brother [River] wrote the next text: “Run with love for help, will come to peace. “

Phoenix’s brother River died in 1993 at the age of 23 from the effects of drug overdose. Joaquin Phoenix witnessed the action that night and was referred to as an ambulance to rescue his brother. The Phoenix household was also a residential home in the United States as an immigrant before the children learned their profession.