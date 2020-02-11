Advertisement

People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India beat up the Amul dairy for a homage to Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix and his Oscar-winning title role in the film Joker.

Oscar winner Phoenix delivered a moving acceptance speech on Monday, in which he pointed out the importance of animal rights and against the cruelty of dairy products.

“I think we have distanced ourselves very much from the natural world. Many of us are guilty of an egocentric worldview and we believe that we are the center of the universe. We go into the natural world and plunder it for their. We feel entitled, Artificially inseminating a cow and stealing her baby, even though her screams of fear are unmistakable, “said Phoenix in his Oscar speech.

“Then we take their milk, which is intended for their calf, and put it in our coffee and our muesli. We fear the idea of ​​personal change because we think we have to sacrifice something to give up something. But people are in Best form is so creative and inventive, and we can create, develop and implement change systems that are beneficial for all sentient beings and the environment, “he added.

Amul then came out with an ad in which the legendary Amul girl feeds the vegan-style actor on stage with butter. Here’s how it paid tribute:

PETA India beat up Amul by saying the following on Twitter: “The joke is on you @Amul_Coop! In his # Oscar speech #JoaquinPhoenix spoke out against the cruelty of milk. Do the cows a favor and switch to soy , Almond, oats or other vegetable milk “A tweet from the official grip of PETA India was:

Sachin Bangera, director of celebrities and public relations at PETA India, wrote: “It makes no sense, @Amul_Coop! I wish you had done a little more research or just heard JoaquinPhoenix’s Oscar speech. He is VEGAN! He does NOT consume dairy products. His speech was about to drop dairy. #NotCoolAmul “

