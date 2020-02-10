Advertisement

Hollywood directors refuse to draw a line between fantasy and reality. Or maybe they really don’t have much to say when they come out from behind the camera and drop mindless porridge that the rest of Hollywood wants to hear.

Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi made a critically acclaimed satirical film about the Second World War in Germany. However, his press conference after the Oscar showed that he hadn’t learned much about National Socialism from these experiences.

Waititi won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit, a film about a Hilter youth whose imaginary friend Hitler tells him how he is the best little member of the child, despite the child’s contradicting beliefs that he is a good Nazi Third Reich can be friend of a nice Jewish girl he met. It sounds poignant in a vacuum, but if you remember that Hollywood always associates Hitler with conservative or right-wing things, you know that it is, at least in part, a lecture.

Taika revealed that skeptical JoJo viewers weren’t far from saying that he was beating up modern politics, tell The Oscar press pool after his victory was the main reason why he made the film that the Nazis were still running around as if they hadn’t learned their lesson in 1945.

I mean Donald Trump is president. And Charlottesville happened sooooooo … Yes, it’s the same ignorant argument.

He told the press: “Yes, the film was kind of a reaction to the resurgence of hate and intolerance and hate speech.” Russia is responsible for the United States, it is difficult to take it seriously.

He said: “Here’s the thing, at the end of the war there was a very clear rule: if you were a Nazi, you went to prison.” Well, that’s a simplified version, but we understand it.

Waititi concluded: “Now the rules have changed a bit. If you’re a Nazi, you can hold a rally in the town square and invite all of your friends. So something has changed and something is wrong. “Yes, because Nazi rallies are as common as AA meetings in Las Vegas. If you take Waititi’s word, Charlottesville-style events take place every two weekends. Not really.

If you want a real number, apparently the KKK Expectations “Between 5000 and 8000 members across the country.” Out of 300 million Americans, that’s about 0.003% of the population – not really as threatening to global stability as Nazi Germany. A Nazi is too many Nazis, but a few thousand lost souls should not be an excuse to violate the First Amendment.

Look, we know Waititi is pounding this anti-Trump narrative. “This is the perfect time for a film like this,” he boasted, adding, “I think the film is becoming more important and relevant today.”

Sure, kiss your own timely ass, why not? Can we get a satire on the black Hebrew Israelites? They’re out here chopping up Jewish people in New York. Or is that not politically sensible enough for you?