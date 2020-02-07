Advertisement

It’s a blast, but it can also make you cry

Published on February 7, 2020 at 2:19 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines – After the Japanese-born singer and producer Joji released a new social media release last week, on Thursday February 6th he finally released his new single “Run” along with a music video.

In “Run” the singer laments a deteriorating relationship in flawless falsetto. In the music video, boredom is increased as Joji tries to escape a stretch limousine that never seems to end.

“Run” is the lead single of Joji’s second full-length studio album, which is the sequel to his hit debut “Ballads 1” released in October 2018.

In 2019 Ballads 1 was awarded gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The lead single “SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK” brought the artist his first platinum record.

Joji also sold a North America tour of 13 cities in 2019 and played at festivals such as the Leeds Festival in the UK and Lollapalooza in Chicago. He will perform in Manila in March 2020 for the Wanderland Festival, which is part of a cast that also includes Foals, Sabrina Claudio, Ben & Ben and IV of Spades. – Rappler.com