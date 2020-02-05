Johnson's assistant has to resolve a fight with journalists, says Morgan

Advertisement

Culture secretary Nicky Morgan has called on Boris Johnson’s communications leader to resolve a feud with political journalists about freedom of the press.

Baroness Morgan said on Wednesday that Lee Cain should meet with reporters from Westminster after disagreements prompted a boycott of a number 10 briefing.

Senior members of the ‘lobby’ of political journalists walked away from the prime minister’s Brexit plans when their colleagues were excluded.

Unfavorable coverage

The exclusions raised the fear that certain members were blocked due to unfavorable reporting and the head of the civil service was urged to investigate the “deeply disturbing” movement.

Baroness Morgan said the communications director should meet Mr. Jason Groves and the Mirror’s Pippa Crerar, who, as elected president and president of the lobby and the press gallery, made it clear that “they were always very happy to talk”.

The cabinet minister acknowledged that there was “some difficulty” between the media and politicians when he was asked after a speech about the future of the media on the think tank on policy exchange on the subject.

She defended the selection of certain journalists to participate in the “technical” briefing with Prime Minister’s European adviser, David Frost, and said the lobby had gained access to the Brexit speech and discussions of Mr. Johnson with his official spokesman.

“But in the end, I don’t think it would be helpful to continue this debate, and I sincerely hope it would be best for the co-chairmen for the press lobby here in Westminster to sit down with the communications director and this to work out, “she said.

Orwellian intention

She denied that the move was carried out with an Orwellian intention – a reference to a fictional totalitarian state from George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four novel.

Correspondents from organizations that were not on the selected list of Downing Street appeared on Monday’s Brexit briefing after concerns about a previous selective briefing with officials on Huawei.

The two groups were separated on either side of a rug in the hall of number 10 and Mr. Cain ordered half to leave.

When his actions were questioned, he told reporters: “We are very welcome to inform who we want, whenever we want.”

In protest against the treatment of colleagues from rival organizations, all present journalists chose to walk away instead of receiving the briefing.

Left or critical about the government

Those excluded were outlets that were considered left or critical to the government, although sources on Downing Street said it was “clearly nonsense” to claim that the decision was made for political reasons.

Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn raised the issue in the Commons and said that “it is no wonder that the Prime Minister closes newspapers outside number 10” because he emphasized criticism of his government.

Johnson replied by saying that Labor had blamed the media for the party’s disastrous election campaign.

“I don’t blame them – I’m a journalist, I love journalism and I think the people in this country don’t blame the media,” he added. “They can see the media doing their best to represent reality.”

“Deeply disturbing” movement

Hopeful Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer wrote to cabinet secretary Sir Mark Sedwill and called on him to investigate the “deeply troubling” movement that he said was “harmful to democracy.”

He argued that media access to the prime minister’s main negotiator “should not be determined by political favoritism.”

