John Varvatos introduces Misfits Apparel with a $ 1,000 jacket

The fashion designer John Varvatos has presented a new collection with Misfits motifs. The cache contains shirts and jackets with the logo and iconography of the legendary punk band. But you’d better be prepared to throw serious money away.

The cheapest item in the six-part collection is the “Applique Skull Tee” for $ 88. The “Fiend Skull Tee” costs $ 118 and a buttoned bowling shirt inspired by guitarist Bobby Steele costs $ 148.

If you want a jacket, the price jumps significantly. Varvatos sells a field jacket with minimal graphics for $ 498 and a leather jacket with a large print of the Crimson Ghost logo for $ 998.

It is not the first time that Varvatos has dealt with punk. The clothing brand opened a retail store at the old CBGB location in New York City. Rock’n’roll motifs adorned the interior of the shop. As the headquarters of the city’s formative punk scene, the building in 315 Bowery was to be destroyed by a robbing bank until Varvatos took over.

Provided they get a healthy cut, the clothing line should contribute to a profitable stretch for the outsiders. Singer Glenn Danzig and bassist Jerry Only teamed up to host a number of high-profile shows a few years ago, including an outstanding gig at Madison Square Garden last October. Despite an obvious legal agreement that they only had to play 10 shows, the reunited band has played 12 concerts so far and is expected to head the Mexico City Domination Festival in May.

