John Legend and Chrissy Teigen show PDA on Grammy 2020

John Legend will perform on the Grammy tonight and for his large number he and his wife Chrissy Teigen walked the red carpet of the Los Angeles ceremony. He looked neat in a gray suit, while she was bright in an orange dress. This is the first big red carpet event of the new year. They were affectionate for the cameras.

Amy SussmanGetty Images

Steve GranitzGetty Images

Legend has two nominations tonight, one for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album (A Legendary Christmas) and one for Best Rap / Sung Performance (“Higher”). He has won 10 Grammy so far and has received 31 nominations in his career.

The actress told Vanity Fair in an October profile about the couple that she understands that some people might find her and Legend annoying, but she doesn’t stop to think about it unless she’s very worried. She started by saying she understands sentiment because she thinks so about other couples. “There are a few famous couples that I look at and I’m so fond of:” Oh, we get it. Stop working so hard, you’re so boring, “she said. “I think people certainly think about us, but … that’s because I think of everything.”

