John Frusciante is playing Red Hot Chili Peppers: Watch for the first time in 13 years

Advertisement

John Frusciante played for the first time in 13 years at a memorial concert in honor of filmmaker Andrew Burkle on Saturday with Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea and guitarist Frusciante played a short set of three songs consisting of their own hit “Give It Away”, the cover versions of “I Wanna Be Your Dog” by The Stooges and “Not Great Men” by Gang of Four. The latter was dedicated to the Gang of Four guitarist Andy Gill, who produced Chili Peppers’ first studio album. Gill died last week at the age of 64.

Advertisement

Stephen Perkins from Jane’s Addiction played drums for Chili Peppers because Chad Smith was absent for the performance. Frusciante was also on stage to play a few songs with Dave Navarro from Jane’s Addiction.

Check out the reunion footage captured by fans below.

Many thanks to the Burkle family who included us in your Andrew celebration. His passion for life was infectious and his spirit lives on through our work at @THF.

A good example of Andrew’s magnetism was seen when this all-star cast came together to play Iggy Pop #acbrox pic.twitter.com/8F3WjGT8K7

– Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 9, 2020

From Dave Navarro’s Instagram pic.twitter.com/iT8DNzxPh5

– RHCP Live (@redhot_live) February 8, 2020

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EC7etYG6GMo (/ embed)

GIVE IT AWAY com John Frusciante pic.twitter.com/lf0MPDqfWY

– RHCP Brasil (@RHCPbr) February 9, 2020

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8xaBGvQqRU (/ embed)