John Frusciante appears for the first time in 13 years with red hot chili peppers: Watch

Late last year, John Frusciante announced his return to the Red Hot Chili Peppers range after more than ten years of absence. Frusciante officially left the group in 2009, although he had not performed live with the group since the 2007 Arcadium Tour. But Frusciante appeared on stage with RHCP on Saturday for the first time in almost 13 years to attend the Tony Hawk Foundation memorial for Andrew Burkle. However, it was not a complete RHCP reunion: drummer Chad Smith was not there, Stephen Perkins replaced him.

As Rolling Stone reports, the band has made a short set, their own “Give It Away”, a cover of Iggy Pop’s “I Wanna Be Your Dog” and a cover of Gang Of Four’s “Not Great Men” in honor of the band contained The late Andy Gill.

In an Instagram post last week, Flea said he recently got in touch with Gill, who produced RHCP’s debut album in 1984 to record a track for a gang of four tribute album. He took on Frusciante and the youth choir of the Silverlake Conservatory Of Music.

Check out below how Frusciante is joining RHCP.

Many thanks to the Burkle family who included us in your Andrew celebration. His passion for life was infectious and his spirit lives on through our work at @THF.

A good example of Andrew’s magnetism was seen when this all-star cast came together to play Iggy Pop #acbrox pic.twitter.com/8F3WjGT8K7

– Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 9, 2020

Frusciante also joined Dave Navarro to play a Jane’s addiction song at the same event:

