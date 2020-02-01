John Cena makes his red carpet debut with his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh

Advertisement

John Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh made their debut at the weekend of the premiere of the WWE star film “Be there with a fireplace”.

Cena, 42, and Shariatzadeh beamed when they were in front of the camera on Saturday.

In an interview with “Leisure Tonight”, Cena raved about the fact that his new girl called her “stunning”.

Advertisement

The actor also confirmed that he met the Canadian engineer when he was shooting “Taking in With Fireplace”.

“The special thing about this [film] is that it doesn’t matter which initiatives I take care of sooner or later. This initiative will have a certain meaning at all times, which results from acquiring a certain order for the film and getting to know someone, ”he said.

In March, TMZ released pictures of the couple performing at a dinner in Vancouver while Cena was in town to film the household comedy.

Nikki Bella, Cena’s former fiance, mentioned that she had a “bizarre” feeling when she first came across Cena. However, she added: “As long as John is satisfied, I am satisfied.” They separated in 2018 afterwards for six years.

Bella, 35, has since moved on with her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev, whom she met when she was part of “Dancing With the Stars”.