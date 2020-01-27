John Bolton & NYT Book Excerpt - Former National Security Advisor Denies Leaking

Advertisement

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton meets with journalists during a visit to London, England, on August 12, 2019. (Peter Nicholls / Reuters)

Former national security advisor John Bolton denied having provided the New York Times with an excerpt of his upcoming book that states that President Trump has informed him that the provision of military assistance to Ukraine is dependent on the initiation of an investigation against Joe Biden ,

Bolton issued a statement on Monday afternoon defending Republican allegations that questioned the timing of the Sunday Times report, which was abandoned prior to the publication of Bolton’s unpublished book. Bolton said neither he, nor his publisher, nor his literary agent had voted with the newspaper to increase the book hype and increase sales.

“Ambassadors John Bolton, Simon & Schuster, and Javelin Literary categorically state that online booksellers have had no agreement with the New York Times or others regarding the publication of information about his book THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED. Any claim to the contrary is unsubstantiated speculation, ”said Bolton in a statement.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney suggested on Monday that Bolton’s new allegations “had more to do with advertising than truth.”

Trump’s team of lawyers also downplayed the report on Bolton’s allegations of aid to Ukraine, calling it “speculation.”

“We are concerned with proof of transcription. We deal with publicly available information. We are not dealing with speculation, but with allegations that are not based on evidence standards at all, ”said Jay Sekulow, Trump’s leading personal lawyer for the Senate impeachment process, which saw its second day of Trump’s defense team’s opening of the clashes on Monday ,

Trump himself directly denied Monday that he had told Bolton that the temporary freeze on aid to Ukraine was linked to investigations by his political opponents, and said in a tweet that Bolton had never complained about it at the time of his very public dismissal. If John Bolton said that, it was only to sell a book. “

Democrats have urged Bolton to testify during the impeachment process, while Republicans who are loyal to Trump argued that no additional witnesses were required who did not testify during the impeachment phase. Republican Senators Mitt Romney from Utah and Susan Collins from Maine have announced that they are likely to vote for Bolton to testify, while other Republicans testify on how Senators Lisa Murkowski from Alaska, Lamar Alexander from Tennessee and Cory Gardner are from Colorado stood on the fence, have not announced how they will vote.

