John Bolton, Bobby Berk, Rodney Strong, Bernie Bros Bullying, Andrew Yang, ChiChi LaRue, Pet Shop Boys: HOT LINKS

WITNESSES. Bolton’s manuscript may stimulate GOP calls to testify: “Just a few days ago, the Senate GOP seemed ready to win a vote to hear more witnesses wanted by the Democrats. But this dynamic seems shaken… ” LINDSEY GRAHAM. I want to see the manuscript …

RODNEY STRONG. Sources in the Sonoma County vineyard are leaking and thousands of gallons of wine have spilled into the Russian River.

INTERNET ARMY. The New York Times asks why the Bernie brothers will not listen when he tells them to stop bullying: “When Mr. Sanders’ supporters invade someone online, they often find multiple entry points into the life of this person, compiling what may constitute investigation files. They will attack all public social media accounts, posting personal insults that could happen in the hundreds. Some missives are direct threats of violence, which can be reported to Twitter or Facebook and removed. “

SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO. Is the demonstration over?

2020. Andrew Yang qualifies for debate stage in New Hampshire: “Yang is the seventh candidate to qualify for debate – to be hosted by ABC News, WMUR-TV and Apple News – joining Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar , Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren. “

LGBTQ EQUALITY AWARD. Human rights campaign to honor Jeremy O. Harris and Matthew Lopez.

ALL IN STOCK. Elton John bought a ton of vaginal candles from Gwyneth Paltrow.

HEROIC DAY LIFT. Passersby rush to lift a woman trapping an SUV in New York. “She’s out!”, Can we hear a man shouting while the dramatic scene takes place around 5:10 pm. at the corner of Delancey and Norfolk Sts. The 25-year-old woman miraculously escaped serious injuries.

WEST HOLLYWOOD. Cirque des livres reopens under the name Cirque de ChiChi LaRue: “Where the old Cirque des livres was a dark and somewhat dull cruising spot with most of the windows covered – some by the suspended ceilings – the new space is Voluminous, full of glass tables stacked with gay art books, freshly painted carnation pink walls and mandarin Kandinsky chairs. New windows the size of a department store allow passers-by to spot leather mannequins – or a wall of mirrored lube (“Vaseline Alley”) – next to a bright white poppers bar and a white-walled gallery with an organized LGBTQ selection of coffee table books and works by local LGBTQ artists. “

MONDAY MEN MODEL. Chand Smith, Tyler James, Chad White, Devin Goda and PLUS.

I RAN. An aging airliner slips from the runway into the street. “An aging Iranian airliner carrying 144 people crashed on a runway and skidded on a main highway next to an airport on Monday, the latest accident in the Islamic Republic when US sanctions ban parts or new planes. “

PODCAST OF THE DAY. Graham Norton interviews the Pet Shop Boys.

REVIEW OF THE DAY’S RENOVATION. Interior designer and reality star Bobby Berk sits with Architectural Digest to revisit each home renovation he oversaw on the Netflix “Queer Eye” series.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Luis Miguel.

