John Bercow victim of bullying by conservatives, shadow minister claims Latest Brexit news and top stories

John Bercow walks across Westminster Bridge on his last day as a lower house speaker. Photo: Stefan Rousseau / PA.

PA wire / PA images

A decision to expel former speaker John Bercow from a peerage can in itself be a form of bullying, a shadow minister has argued.

Dawn Butler, candidate for deputy leadership labor, said the focus should be on why the Tories did not appoint the former speaker in the first place, suggesting it “had to do with Brexit.”

Speaking on Sky News, the shadow woman and equality minister said: “It is the norm that the House speaker always gets a peer, so I think the first question for me is why he didn’t get a peer from the conservatives?”

She added, “I would like to know the reason why he did not get a peerage. I suspect that it is actually about Brexit rather than anything else.”

“The other is that the appropriate process must happen, so if you accuse someone of bullying, there must be an appropriate process.”

Butler said: “If John Bercow is accused of bullying, there must be a fair trial and has he been found guilty or is it just an accusation? And I think these are the things that we have to endure.

“We really need to ask the conservatives why isn’t everyone making sure that the President of the House gets a peer? Otherwise I think this is also a form of bullying.”

The comments came as Bercow claimed that there is a “conspiracy” to prevent him from getting a seat at the House of Lords.

He said it was “blindly clear” that there was an organized campaign to prevent him from receiving a peerage.

Pressed to see if his chances of peerage had disappeared, Bercow told the BBC: “I didn’t say that. You asked me if there was a coordinated campaign, if there was a conspiracy, if there was an organized effort, and I said it is very clear that it is. “

A third complaint has been made about Bercow’s behavior, but he has denied all allegations of bullying against him.

Former Registrar of the Lord Lisvane House and former Black Rod Lieutenant General David Leakey have filed complaints.

