Advertisement

Former speaker John Bercow may be a victim of bullying after the Tories refused to grant him a peerage, a shadow minister said.

Dawn Butler, a candidate for deputy leadership, said that the conservatives’ decision to deviate with tradition and not to grant Mr Bercow a peerage after his decade as president could be “a form of bullying.”

Advertisement

The Minister of Shadow Women and Equality added that the focus should be on why the Tories did not appoint the former speaker in the first place, and suggested that it “had to do with Brexit.”

Mrs Butler’s comments came after it was confirmed that a third complaint had been made about Mr Bercow’s behavior.

John Bercow denies bullying allegations (Stefan Rousseau / PA)

Bercow has denied all accusations of bullying against him.

Mrs. Butler said about Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “It is the norm that the President of the House always gets a peer, so I think the first question is why he didn’t get a peer from the Conservatives? “

She added: “I would like to know why he did not receive peerage. I suspect it really has to do with Brexit instead of something else.

“The other thing is that the process must happen, so if you accuse someone of bullying, there must be a process.”

Mrs. Butler said: “If John Bercow is accused of bullying, there must be a fair trial and has he been found guilty or is it just an accusation? And I think that’s the thing we have to go through.

“We really have to ask the conservatives why isn’t it that everyone has ensured that the President of the House gets a peerage? Otherwise I think this is also a form of bullying. “

Retiring speakers are traditionally nominated for peerage by the prime minister.

But Boris Johnson refused to nominate Mr. Bercow, Labor Director Jeremy Corbyn did so instead.

Former Registrar of the Lord Lisvane House and former Black Rod Lieutenant General David Leakey have lodged complaints against Bercow.

Lieutenant General Leakey said that Mr Bercow’s nomination for a peerage is inappropriate because of his behavior.