John Abraham rejects rumors of a triple role in Satyameva Jayate 2, but promises great measures: Bollywood News

John Abraham will return with the second episode of Satyameva Jayate, directed by Milap Zaveri. While the first film played a major role in the action and the top drama moved into the background, the second aims to focus on social issues in an entertaining way.

Satyameva Jayate worked on the machismo action of the 80s, but Marjaavan, directed by the same director, could not impress the audience. John Abraham talked about whether they will appear in the same gallery in terms of action and high-end drama, and stated that they will continue to do so for a larger audience, but Satyameva Jayate 2 will be treated differently. The first was for the masses, but the actor says the second will be for class and focus on relevant stories. He said it’s not an exaggeration, but still entertaining.

There are rumors that John will play a triple role. John announced that Milap Zaveri is still developing characters and wants John to play one of these roles. He said that’s up for discussion, but he can’t say anything at this point.

Satyameva Jayate 2 by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) are slated for release on October 2, 2020.

