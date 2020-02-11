Advertisement

Actor John Abraham is not binding on rumors that he plays a triple role in Satyameva Jayate 2.

There have been rumors recently that the action star has three roles in the movie directed by Milap Zaveri, but it seems like such unconfirmed reports could only be a swindle and not much else.

According to John, “Satyameva Jayate 2’s treatment will be very different” than the first film released in 2018. In an interview with the tabloid Mumbai Mirror, he said: “The original was primarily a film for the masses. This time,” We also want to win lessons by dealing with relevant problems. “

Advertisement

The actor avoided a direct answer to rumors of a triple role. “Milap is still developing certain characters and he might want me to play other roles too. But there is still a lot to talk about, so I can’t tell if there will be one, two or three of me in the film, “he told the tabloid after news18.com.

“Satyameva Jayate 2” is scheduled for release on October 2nd.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates