The last time we heard about Portland singer-songwriter Johanna Warren was in 2018 with the release of her great Gemini II. Now the multi-instrumentalist and producer is back with another album that she’s released for the first time since signing with Wax Nine / Carpark Records has recorded. She produced it herself and it is called Messy good,

“I saw life as a big role-playing game,” said Warren of the album’s title, a reference to the Dungeons & Dragons alignment system (which has become a meme lately). “There is a coincidence, there is a choice and there is an alignment – which forces in the universe do I choose to align myself with?” She went on: “In the past few years I’ve had an urge to change my name or create an alter ego. But I’ve realized that Johanna is already just a character. We think we know who we are based on what has already happened, but we can make new decisions. “

In a press release, Chaotic Good is described as “an exercise in self-invention”. Supposedly it goes from free piano confession to more concrete, grunge-oriented material. After being written and recorded during a tour of Gemini I and Gemini II in various studios across the country, it became a real-time document of change and specific memories. “Chaotic good is a metamorphosis,” said Warren. “It’s my phoenix moment. All I’ve done before was just building the stake.”

Along with the announcement, Warren shared a lead single called “Bed Of Nails”. In a way, it is reminiscent of the introspective quality of Warren’s earlier work, with soft keyboard notes and guitars tinted blue throughout. It builds up, drums and warm drums bring them to an emphatic but grumpy conclusion. “Bed Of Nails” comes with a video that deals with issues such as decay and growth. Check it out below.

Chaotic Good was released 5/1 by Wax Nine / Carpark Records. Pre-order here.