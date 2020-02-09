Joey Ryan debuts new gimmick during television taping Impact Wrestling

Advertisement

Joey Ryan is the King Of Sleaze and with the power of his powerful penis he has made huge money. It seems that this could be a thing of the past.

Impact wrestling is in Las Vegas for another round of television recordings. Click here to view last night’s spoilers.

SoCal Uncensored reports that Joey Ryan has released a Right To Censor gimmick. It seems that “Cancel Culture” is now one thing in impact wrestling and is being led by Joey Ryan with a fresh gimmick.

We’ll see how long this gimmick lasts. Joey Ryan’s dong is his bread and butter. It’s hard to imagine his D * CK flip going forever, but this is certainly an interesting direction.