Joey Kramer returns to Aerosmith - Stereogum

One of the most brutal classic rock dramas of this young year has apparently come to an end. As January waned and the Grammys approached, Aerosmith was suddenly in a heap on the news. The reason was that their drummer Joey Kramer, who has been with the band since its formation in 1970, sued them and claimed they had wrongly prevented him from appearing at the Grammys, where the group was honored as MusiCares Person of the Year 2020 ,

In his lawsuit, Kramer claimed that his bandmates asked him to audition after a six-month disability leave to see them back on stage in the fall so they could stay in Las Vegas. This obviously caused bad blood – and a resuscitation of his health problems, according to Kramer – and even led to some excruciating moments, like the video that showed Kramer being prevented from taking part in Aerosmith’s safety trial by some very intimidating employees. At some point, a judge decided in favor of the band on the schedule for Grammy’s preparation, and Kramer was unable to return after a long absence. The performance continued without him.

But apparently the band left it all behind. As TMZ reports, Kramer will be playing with Aerosmith this evening in the latest issue of the Vegas Residency. And it gets even better: You didn’t even get him to audition this time! The TMZ sources call it an act of “good faith” between the old friends. Fortunately, 2020 is now on the right track and the real version of Aerosmith has been restored. Everything is in the right place. You could even say Joey Kramer is … back in the saddle. (We are sorry.)

