Joey Kramer returns to Aerosmith and performs with band in Vegas: Watch

After an ugly episode in which Joey Kramer was involved in a lawsuit with Aerosmith, the drummer is back in the saddle of the legendary rock band. Kramer returned to Aerosmith on Monday evening as they continued their residency in Las Vegas.

In short, Kramer suffered shoulder and foot injuries last year when his drum technician John Douglas stood up for him when Aerosmith performed their Deuces Are Wild Vegas residency and other gigs in 2019. Last month, Kramer sued the band to rejoin the group and perform with them at the MusiCares Person of the Year and the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Aerosmith had apparently auditioned Kramer to see if he was up to the task and found that the founding drummer “was not emotionally and physically able to perform with the band”. Ultimately, a judge ruled against Kramer, and Aerosmith played these high-profile appearances without him.

Now it looks as if everything has been fine in the Aerosmith warehouse since last night. Kramer was back behind the kit when the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame act played the final appearance of their residency at the Park Theater in Park MGM in Vegas. When a big set rose to reveal the band, singer Steven Tyler announced, “On drums, Mr. Joey Kramer,” as the Stickman went to the kit to play opening number “Let the Music Do the Talking.” Clips filmed by fans can be seen below.

Aerosmith started the last run of their Vegas residence on January 29th. They’ll be playing shows this Saturday (February 15th) before returning to Sin City for further performances in May and June. Pick up tickets here.

Watch the video clips of Aerosmith’s appearance in Vegas on Monday night and the setlist below.

setlist:

Let the music speak

rag doll

Last child

pink

Hangman Jury

Seasons of wellbeing

Sweet feelings

Viva Las Vegas (Elvis Presley cover)

Stop Messin ‘Around (Fleetwood Mac Cover)

Cry’

Livin ’on the Edge (with” Heartbreaker “by Led Zeppelin)

Knock the stone away

I do not want to miss a Thing

Love in an elevator

Toys in the attic

addition:

Keep dreaming (with “angel” snippet)

Go this way