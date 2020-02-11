Joel Embiid breaks promise to stop trolling after just three weeks

Advertisement

Last month Joel Embiid wrote in the Players’ Tribune that his trolls were a thing of the past. No more cryptic messages, no more memes, no more enemy opponents.

“If I hold that trophy (NBA Championship),” Embiid wrote, “I may be back with my charming self.”

His stint as a reserved competitor is apparently over. After making a silent gesture and shouting “Shut the f – up” after a 3-pointer at home against the Bulls on Sunday – an outbreak that he initially described as self-centered – he took Twitter on Monday to become the owner of a new role as a heel.

“You either die or you live long enough to see yourself as the villain,” wrote Embiid, quoting “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Philadelphia fans have recently put pressure on the 76ers and Embiid, not impressed by the stagnation of the team. Embiid, who is so often looking for sources of motivation, seems to use the disagreement in his hometown to set himself on fire. Although it has taken him from his vow to prevent external distractions, he may be just a player who needs a certain level of conflict to thrive.

The 76ers are 33-21 and 13 races behind the Bucks for the number 1 seed. They have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games and lost to the oppressed Hawks alongside some Eastern Conference rivals along the way.

Embiid filled the box score on Sunday on his way to silence. He scored 28 points, grabbed 12 boards, served five assists and blocked four shots.