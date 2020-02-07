Advertisement

Joe Walsh announces his intention to challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican White House 2020 nomination in a campaign video recorded by Reuters on August 25, 2019. (Joewalsh.org/Handout via Reuters)

Joe Walsh, one of President Trump’s last remaining main opponents, stepped down from the Republican race on Friday, referring to the sheer impossibility of overcoming the President within the “iconic” Republican Party.

“I figured it out because I thought it was really important that there was a Republican every day who called on this President how unfit he was. I want to stop Trump, I think he’s a threat to this country, “Walsh told CNN’s John Berman, admitting that the president within the GOP” cannot be stopped “.

“Nobody can beat him. It’s Trump’s party, John, it’s not a party – it’s a cult. He can’t be beaten in Republican primary school, so there’s no reason for me or a candidate to join there. The party has become a cult, ”said Walsh.

NOW: “I’m ending my candidacy for the President of the United States … it’s not a party. It’s a cult. (Trump) can’t be beat in Republican primary school.” @ WalshFreedom falls out of @ NewDay picture .twitter.com / kBD19j0SoY

– John Berman (@JohnBerman) February 7, 2020

Recent Iowa gatherings showed that Trump had record Republican participation with 97.1 percent of the vote. Walsh, a one-year congressman, took third place with just over one percent.

A video from the Iowa Caucuses showed how Walsh unsuccessfully ran his case in front of the voters when the crowd cheered when Walsh asked if they wanted to see the Donald Trump show for four more years themselves. “

Former representative Joe Walsh @WalshFreedom concludes by saying that if people want “4 more years of the @ realDonaldTrump show”, he will be cut off from the crowd who say “Yes!” Screams and applauds loudly. #IACaucus # Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/ 8pZLpGaSko

– Alex Plitsas (@alexplitsas), February 4, 2020

Walsh struck the conservative movement on Friday because it didn’t give him the chance to question Trump’s legacy.

“The parties are committed to Trump, the conservative media world – Fox News and everyone else – wouldn’t give me the time of day. I’m a Republican presidential candidate, but they bow to their king,” Walsh said Influenced voters so much that no return was possible.

Walsh also referred to Trump as a “dictator” and said that he would support the possible democratic candidate, regardless of his politics.

“I would rather have a White House socialist than a dictator than a king than Donald Trump,” he said.