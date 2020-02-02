Advertisement

The way for Teresa and Joe Giudice’s marriage is in the air.

During a Bravo program that aired on Sunday evening, Joe discussed the state of the marriage and the attainable future of the couple since he returned to his home country of Italy, and waited for a call in his case of deportation.

“If we stay together, we will stay together, if we don’t, we won’t.” We’ll see, “Joe advised Andy Cohen on satellite television for PCs from Italy.” The Current Housewives of New Jersey Special Occasions: Joe and Teresa unlocked. “

Teresa, who will be traveling to Italy with Joe’s 4 daughters over the next few weeks, admitted that she is “nervous” to see her 20-year-old husband again. He was jailed for fraud in March 2016 after Teresa served her personal sentence. It was launched in March this year.

“I haven’t seen Joe in three years and seven months, it will take longer, three years and eight months,” she said. “I have changed positively and I am also sure that he did it.”

Although the couple faced each other over dishonest rumors, Joe said he would “love Teresa all the time,” “it doesn’t matter what happens.”

“As long as she’s happy, it’s all about that,” said Joe. “I will not tell you what to do.”

Teresa also expressed that she wished the best for Joe.

“I want the best for him, I want him to succeed,” she said. “We have to take care of our daughters now.”

Joe and Teresa, both 47, share the daughters Gia [18], Gabriella [15], Milania [14] and Audriana [10].

The position of Teresa and Joe’s relationship seems to be an outstanding level of action in the upcoming season of “The Actual Housewives of New Jersey”, which premieres on Bravo Wednesday, November 6th.