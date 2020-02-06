Joe Burrow and the Bengals: False stories attack around probably the number 1 choice in 2020 NFL Draft

Advertisement

The Bengals are not going to ruin Joe Burrow after they took him number 1 in the 2020 NFL Draft.

There must be no doubt in the spirit of the organization about the QB, which is probably the best college football team of all time, and his father Jimmy recently confirmed to FOX-19 Cincinnati that Burrow is not trying to talk about his Bengal drafting.

That Cincinnati is not the right place for Burrow, and that he will never win a Super Bowl there, are a few more terrible stories about the 23-year-old passerby and the idea that he is playing for the Bengal.

Let us break down the absurdity of everyone.

2020 MOCK DESIGN:

Burrow one of the four QBs taken in round 1

“The Bengal will ruin the career of the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback.”

Mass. Cincinnati is not a QB hell. That’s on the road in Cleveland, and the Browns may have finally discovered it with Baker Mayfield. Could be.

Which quarterback has ruined Cincinnati in the last 40 years?

It can’t be Ken Anderson, who started in a Super Bowl and led the NFL twice past yards.

It is not Boomer Esiason, who also started in a Super Bowl and won the NFL MVP prize in 1988.

It’s not Andy Dalton, a pick in the second round in 2011 who, as a starter, wins more from the regular season as a starter than Cam Newton, who was the number 1 pick in the same draw. Dalton has exceeded expectations.

Even Jeff Blake and Jon Kitna worked decent careers at the Bengal.

Where does this story come from?

It is rooted in Carson Palmer’s career arch. The Bengals took Palmer with the number 1 pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, and everyone remembers the end. Palmer wanted to be traded after the 2010 season, the owner of Bengal, Mike Brown, refused, Palmer threatened to retire and he was eventually traded to the Raiders in 2011.

That leaves out the part where Palmer led the Bengals to an 11-5 season in 2005, led the NFL in TD passes with 32 and had a team that could run with the best in the AFC. That all changed when Pittsburgh’s Kimo von Oelhoffen struck Palmer’s knee in the AFC wildcard game and the quarterback tore his ACL and MCL.

That ruined the Bengal Super Bowl opportunities above all else. That leads to the second point.

“Burrow will never win a Super Bowl in Cincinnati.”

This story came about when Burrow joined the Dan Patrick Show and offered a tweetable clip: “You want to be No. 1, but you also want to go to a great organization that is committed to winning, dedicated to winning Super Bowls,” said Burrow in the interview. “There are many factors that play a role.”

Now it is as if the Bengal are the only team that did not win a Super Bowl. There are 12 NFL franchises in that club. Cincinnati is one of five teams that went to multiple Super Bowls without winning one, along with Minnesota, Buffalo, Atlanta and Carolina. The Chargers are also in that club, as a franchise with Dan Fouts and Philip Rivers on quarterback. It is a weak story at best.

Yes, there are many factors that contribute and Burrow answers the biggest question for second-year coach Zac Taylor. Cincinnati is said to have a franchise quarterback with good talent for skills, including Joe Mixon, A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd. That would encourage building an offensive line that can protect the franchise. If you want to criticize Brown for not having spent enough to build a Super Bowl candidate, that’s reasonable.

He may have looked at what is going on with former Heisman Trophy winners in Lamar Jackson with Baltimore and Mayfield with Cleveland, not to mention the window to outdo the rivals Steelers, who are the final days of the Ben Roethlisberger experience the age.

The quarterback changes everything, and Burrow has the kind of cachet that could change the prospects for a franchise that seems dangerous to relive the dark times of 1991-2004, when the Bengal didn’t have a winning season. That is the last point of conversation.

“Cincinnati is not the right place for Burrow.”

Are you joking?

It is a bonus that Burrow is already a legend from Southeast Ohio, a former Ohio High School Mr. Football that would sell jerseys and help increase ticket sales for a franchise that finished in 31st place last season. It is too logical. Esiason handed Burrow the Bengal helmet.

Of course, the Bengal might go for a defensive end, such as Chase Young in Ohio, or explore other options on quarterback such as Justin Herbert in Oregon. Those are journeys from the day of the journey that are waiting to happen.

Set up the movie of the two College Football Playoff games, the one Burrow committed a total of 1,035 meters against Oklahoma and Clemson with an unmistakable flair reserved for the quarterbacks who can change the game and, in this case, a franchise.

Cincinnati will not ruin Burrow and Burrow must embrace the chance to play close to home.

That’s the easiest story to write, because that’s what will happen.

It is a matter of when, not of.