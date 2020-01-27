Joe Biden vs. Bernie Sanders: The upcoming clash over the Democratic nomination

Advertisement

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders during the debate on the Democratic Presidential Campaign at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, January 14, 2020. (Shannon Stapleton / Reuters)

When the race narrows down to the strongest candidate in each lane, Democrats need to focus on the only questions that really matter to them.

Sure, anything can happen and Pandit predictions are barely worth the pixels they deliver. But if I called PaddyPower abroad, I would buy Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden as well as Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg. The four-person race is expected to become a two-person race in the near future, and I think the momentum will strengthen itself. Biden vs. Bernie: A race for eternity – and for the older ones.

Biden has remained at the top since participating in this race. He did this despite inadequate fundraising and a lack of cheering in the media. Many Democrats hate the fact that he leads. They worry about his verbal slip and his politically incorrect statements. They don’t want the democratic flag bearer in 2020 to be old enough to remember doing business with segregationists, let alone one who seems proud of this story. They fear that he will become the party’s Bob Dole, a former senator who has been awarded the contract due to his sheer seniority and is unable to face the vigorous, if dark, incumbent. Despite being attacked by younger, hungry, and diverse candidates, Biden has maintained its dominant position among African-American voters and maintained a healthy majority of the older Democrats who emerged from the primaries. And leaders tend to sweep through divided fields.

In the way is Bernie, who is on the rise two weeks before Iowa and, according to a reliable survey in New Hampshire, has a decent lead. Part of its national upswing is its increased performance among non-white voters.

I would bet on the field to limit myself to these two for two reasons.

First, the highest turnout candidates tend to go to Iowa to outperform the final results, as the process of negotiation ultimately forces supporters of low turnout candidates to vote for stronger candidates. Second, the possibility of Bernie winning can trigger a rush on Biden, or vice versa.

The advent of a head-to-head race between Biden and Sanders would immediately clarify the options for Democrats.

A Septuagenarian – Sanders – recently had a heart attack. The other Septuagenarian – Biden – often seems to have older moments in the middle of his sentences. A race between these two could eliminate age as a relevant dynamic and leave clear questions of eligibility and ideology on the table.

And then what? On the one hand is Biden, the more moderate democrat who deliberately does not scare anyone – he designed his entire campaign as a return to normal – but is not enthusiastic about progressive activists. On the other hand, there is Sanders, who has argued in recent debates that he can be elected because he has the support of a large, young grassroots movement whose enthusiasm is infectious. The viability of one could affect the viability of the other.

After many senseless hours discussing the pros and cons of Platonic health reforms that are never implemented, and after many senseless minutes focusing on personality, a conflict between Biden and Sanders focused on the only questions that really mattered to the Democrats: should the party move left or center? Do the necessary voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin want a major overhaul of the American economic model, or do they just want a democratic candidate to get in touch with them at the gut level and not call them unfortunate?

These are debates worth leading, and Democrats might have them earlier than you think.

