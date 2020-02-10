Advertisement

About five minutes after the Joe Biden rally in Manchester, New Hampshire began, a moment had passed when members of the crowd were shaken up in their seats.

The former Vice President and Democratic Presidential Candidate, who has been lulling both in the debate and during his campaigning events in recent months, was encouraged.

Donald Trump ruined America, Biden called into the microphone at the event on Saturday. He criticized Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former mayor Pete Buttigieg, both of whom had won in Iowa and were far ahead of him in the New Hampshire elections. That was finally the Biden that his election campaign was talking about; The great activist, the king of the soapbox, comes out swinging.

Advertisement

It didn’t take long – moments later, Biden struggled to remember the name of the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, which he had touted as a key success of his tenure with Barack Obama – but there was at least something for his supporters to adhere to.

They needed it because lately there have been few bright spots for Biden. After the disastrous performance in Iowa, where he took a distant fourth place, Biden is also fifth in New Hampshire, unthinkable for someone who has spent most of 2019 at the top.

Maybe Biden has finally moved to take action. On Saturday, when he got past the nuclear deal – the right title is the common comprehensive action plan – the former vice president was back on the right track. After resisting Trump, he referred to his personal story.

“You know, I’ve lost a lot in my life, like many of you,” Biden told the crowd.

“My wife and daughter took a car accident. Lost my son Beau, how many of you did. But I’ll be damned if I’m ready and lose my country too. “

The last line came with a growl and brought applause. This is a new part of Biden’s chatter, and it was so well received that he used it again later that day – and tweeted it.

Joe Biden shakes hands when he arrives in Hampton, New Hampshire on February 9, to speak to voters. Photo: Justin Lane / EPA

Despite all criticism of Biden personally, his lackluster appearances are not isolated. There are also things about his campaign that just don’t quite work.

His slogan here, “Biden: Working for New Hampshire”, is scanned for shrugging acceptance, while Biden’s garden signs depict the New Hampshire border so that it looks like a raised middle finger. At events, his employees show cardboard cutouts of Ray Ban sunglasses in blue and red, a fun reference for Biden’s preference for summer glasses, which, however, was already a popular source of entertainment in 2014.

While the look is awkward, there are also signs that the campaign has rested on its laurels. In Iowa, where Biden struggled to reach a large crowd at a rally, campaign elections reassured the Washington Post that people knew Biden – they didn’t need to come to events.

This analysis was clearly wrong and showed a gap in the excitement between Biden’s supporters and that of his rivals – a gap that was seen on Saturday night when Biden appeared with eight of the other candidates at the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 club dinner in New York in downtown Manchester.

Dinner is a litmus rest of enthusiasm in the Democratic Party, and thousands of people had packed into the arena. Candidates’ supporters are assigned to different areas of the arena, and Buttigieg’s crowd was the most visible, hundreds of yellow-clad acolytes scattered across the arena, waving hands and sang, “President Pete.”

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s supporters wore bright green, waving glow sticks, and dancing to the YMCA of the Village People. They were sitting far behind the podium, next to a smaller but vocal mass of Sanders supporters, who waved many neon pink “Bernie” signs.

In contrast, Biden had lured out a tiny prop. About 100 bidenites sat in a small piece of the arena that Warren fans encircled on both sides. Some of them had t-shirts, and some of them held signs that said “Biden 2020,” but when Biden, who was pumping blood with renewed vigor, jogged onto the stage, he would have taken the trouble to pick them out.

Joe Biden supporters perform at the Democratic Party’s McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner in Manchester, New Hampshire on February 8. Photo: Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images

“We are led by a president, a president who actually has no empathy, no sympathy, who makes fun of people, who makes fun of people with disabilities, who does everything he can to humiliate himself.” He has no decency, “said Biden.

“I’ll be damned if I’m ready and lose this choice to this man.”

Biden’s appearance was not perfect – for one, it might have been a good idea for him to pull his hand out of his pocket – but for the fans who showed it, it would have been a good tip.

The next morning, however, when Biden returned to a posh hotel in the coastal town of Hampton, there were signs that he was still getting used to his new role as a tub builder. For the first 10 minutes, Biden slowly walked across the stage, remembering interactions with political figures in the 1970s before the new Biden took over, raised his voice, and lay down in Trump.

The change was so strong that it caught Biden’s sound engineer and banged the microphone.

“I understand the criticism because we’re a really visual audience these days,” said Paula Kougeas, 67, wearing a biden t-shirt that she bought the day he announced he was going to run for president ,

“But you know, we have a really fast-talking, TV-capable slick guy in the White House right now, and that’s exactly what we don’t need with a president.”

When Biden announced his third presidential battle in April 2019, some wondered if he had left him too late in life. He ran for president for the first time in 1987, and at the age of 77, he has visibly slowed down after five decades in public office.

There’s a video about CSPAN, the nonprofit that broadcasts the U.S. government’s process during its 1987 presidential election. His hairline – probably – and his beaming smile are the same, but he is unrecognizable as a public speaker. The younger Biden speaks clearly and confidently, with a faster cadence. He seems to be enjoying himself.

That’s how the Biden think when they talk about him as a great activist, and this week the masses in New Hampshire saw a version of Biden that feels much closer to the 87 version than what his followers saw in Iowa.

Perhaps Biden was finally launched after his months of stagnation and the brutal wake-up call from Iowa. He might be able to maintain his newly discovered fire, regain some of his strength from the late 1980s, and turn things around in New Hampshire and beyond.

Or maybe Biden left it too late in several ways.