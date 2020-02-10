Joe Biden seems to have resigned to lose in Heated Interview: WATCH New Hampshire

Advertisement

Joe Biden was resigned and told CBS This Morning’s Gayle King that “nothing will happen until we go to a place across the country where there is much more variety” and “you”. If you run in New Hampshire and have two people from neighboring countries, you’re always behind the eighth ball. ”

When asked if it was time to reevaluate after his sad performance in Iowa, Biden said, “No one has ever won the Democratic nomination without receiving overwhelming support from the Latino and African American communities.”

New Hampshire voters will vote tonight starting tomorrow midnight for the area code. Former Vice President @JoeBiden hopes to increase his chances before the vote.

Biden is now from Nashua, New Hampshire. pic.twitter.com/669N5oIADX

In the latest CBS News follow-up survey, Biden was 12 percent behind Sanders with 29 percent, Buttigieg with 25 percent and Warren with 17 percent.