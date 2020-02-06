Advertisement

Perhaps the New York Times’ “conservative” columnist, David Brooks, would consider leaving the forecast business. His rate of correct prediction has come close to zero since President Donald Trump was elected. In fact, just three days after the 2016 election, Brooks predicted that Trump would “will likely resign or be indicted within a year. “

After more than three years since this prediction failed, Brook’s forecast report remains roughly at the same ridiculous level. We only have to go back a few weeks to January 23rd to laugh at his recent bold observation that “Joe Biden is stronger than you think. “ Yes, the same Joe Biden who finished fourth in the Iowa Caucus and did not appear to win any delegates from that state. Biden is so far behind Elizabeth Warren that no matter how many apps or recounts are used, he doesn’t have a chance to improve compared to the other candidates.

Let’s join Brooks in the middle of his January biden hype:

Almost everyone was bearish on Joe. But look where we are now, weeks after the actual vote. If the surveys are to be believed, Biden will win Iowa, he will finish second in New Hampshire, he will easily win Nevada, he will dominate South Carolina. Now he’s at the top in California and at the forefront in Texas.

“Biden will win Iowa.” Well, maybe in an alternative universe.

Biden wasn’t just lucky with it. He and his team recognized six truths:

Including the truth about not counting your chickens before they hatch?

Connection. Connection. Connection. Many candidates knock on the podium and give lectures at their rallies. It’s the big leader on stage and the passionate mass of followers below. Nobody connects as individually as Biden. At a time when people feel exhausted, isolated and alienated, a candidate who seems normal and emotionally relatable will be well received.

The ironic fact is that the candidate who can be vulnerable has a surprising power.

Powerful enough for Biden to win the presidency in a landslide … but only with David Brooks fantasy from three weeks earlier in January.