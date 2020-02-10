Joe Biden & Gun Rights: He doesn't understand Second Amendment

Advertisement

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Somersworth, N.H., on February 5, 2020. (Rick Wilking / Reuters)

Let’s count how Joe Biden misunderstands gun rights.

Fighting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden unleashed another disjointed gun rights demonstration to a group of New Hampshire residents this weekend. While he offered a lot of the usual misinformation – Biden, for example, is firmly against “20, 30, 40, 50 clips in one gun” – things really went apart when he started quoting Thomas Jefferson.

Biden: “Those who say the tree of freedom is watered with the blood of patriots” – a great line, well, guess what, if you want to take over the government, you need an F-15 with hellfire- missiles. An AK-47 will never take care of you. “pic.twitter.com/npmW40DHS2

– Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 9, 2020

This must be the first time in history that a serious presidential candidate publicly played out how a modern American military – armed with F-15s and air-to-air missiles – would put down an imaginary civil-led uprising. (Excuse me, Eric Swalwell – even though you once ridiculed Second Amendment supporters as unable to defeat a nuclear-armed government, you have never been a serious presidential candidate, so don’t count.)

For one thing, it is a strange way to address a wide circle of voters. It’s also an ignorant way to talk about millions of law-abiding and peaceful American gun owners – many in contested states like Wisconsin and Michigan – who are far less prone to violence than the average WTO protest.

It’s a really bad straw man for several reasons:

1) It is highly unlikely that US military personnel will murder their compatriots just because a bloodthirsty president has ordered them to do so. One can imagine that a large-scale uprising would only be triggered by catastrophic national events, which would probably also lead to tears in the military. The idea that the Air Force will bomb Iowan revolutionaries with carpet bombs just because it is capable of it is doubtful. This is the United States. The military is believed to be on the side of the patriots.

2) Biden should be aware that historically, armies have historically had a tough time fighting small arms revolts. There have been hundreds of such fatal uprisings worldwide in the past 70 years, including in Iraq and Afghanistan.

3) Biden couldn’t have used a worse example than the AK-47. Of course, the Americans mostly have semi-automatic versions of the famous Russian rifle, but the real Kalashnikov is one of the most durable and successful in history. During the Cold War – and beyond – it was the weapon of choice for revolutionaries, gangs, guerrillas and terrorists around the world. It is an exceptionally smooth weapon that has been used in practically all modern uprisings since the mid-1960s.

4) By arguing that legal weapons cannot compete with an F-15, Biden makes a strong argument that citizens should be able to have more easily military-grade weapons. For this reason, the Second Amendment is a bulwark against tyranny should it ever reappear. So its position doesn’t make sense. Why does Biden believe that Americans have the right to own shotguns if an Auto-5 doesn’t really stand a chance against a Hellfire missile?

5) Biden cuts off Jefferson’s exaggeration about revolutions in a very practical place. The quote given in connection with the centuries-long struggle for freedom is: “The tree of freedom has to be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. (Italics.) It is believed that Jefferson – much too animated for my taste from the violence of the French Revolution – was more interested in shedding its blood. A lot of it. But Biden skips this part and takes an authoritarian position, not only because he doesn’t believe in the core reasons for the second amendment, but also because he doesn’t believe in the core reasons for the foundation. American citizenship has rights from God, not the power of a missile. What Biden said is tantamount to saying that we don’t have to protect our First Amendment rights, as they can always be destroyed by the force of an M-1 tank.

It’s a good argument that we no longer have to take Biden seriously. This risky argument, however, appears to be becoming increasingly popular with the antagonists of the second change. I give them this: “You don’t need your weapons because we can destroy you with advanced military weapons.”

David Harsanyi is a senior author for National Review and author of First Freedom: A Journey Through America’s Enduring History With The Gun.

