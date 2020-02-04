Joaquin Phoenix's joker makeup only lasted 15 minutes because he couldn't sit still

Advertisement

Joaquin Phoenix couldn’t wait to get out of the makeup chair.

In an interview with Dazed Magnificence, makeup artist Nicki Ledermann of “Joker” spoke about how she transformed the 44-year-old actor into an extra-life-like model of the long-lived superhero villain.

“It took an average of 15 to 20 minutes to apply the makeup,” she said.

It was also necessary that she had the ability to mess up and repeat the makeup on the fly.

“To do this,” she said, “I used and mixed completely different goods to handle and color them precisely, to keep the position free and never to interrupt the fast pace and the incredible depth of the shooting, so that it was fluid and could look real. The most difficult thing was to ensure continuity. When you shoot a movie, you are not shooting in the order of the scenes. One day you are filming a scene that will continue for days or even weeks later, and it is a must to fine-tune it to the limit. Since everything was freehand, a number of records and stable presentation skills were required to bring it together and develop it further. “

And for those who want to channel the Joker for Halloween this year based on Ledermann, a visit to your local MAC Cosmetics counter is all you need.

“The main goods I used for jokers and all clowns were the MAC chrome cakes in cyan, pure white, primary red, inexperienced panorama and black and black,” said the makeup artist.

“I mixed in a bit of panorama inexperience in cyan to protect the eyes and the contact of black and black with the primary crimson. I also used the Siân Richards 4K longwear cream palette and mixed the colors to match the MAC Chromacake colors. It was vital to use the highest quality goods for speed, flexibility and accuracy. “