Joaquin Phoenix receives award and scolds public about racial discrimination

Advertisement

Joaquin Phoenix backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 19, 2020. (Monica Almeida / Reuters)

And that’s why he received an award, scolded the audience and praised. , , Especially no black people.

Advertisement

Joaquin Phoenix opened Black History Month at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony by giving lectures on racial discrimination to the London public. His acceptance speech for the award for best actor was more interesting than the Hebephrenia Phoenix shown in Joker. Instead of hiding behind the mask of a clown of madness and social victimization, Phoenix mixed empathy with self-confidence.

Perhaps he thought this attempt at participation was better than the usual moral intimidation, but it revealed the actor’s profound naivety. What used to be called blood-heart liberalism is now associated with self-righteousness. In his sincerity, Phoenix cleared the stupid middle ground while he was subjected to political fashion.

Phoenix took his sentimentality beyond the generic hashtag protest and showed a personal, simple-minded gullibility: “I feel very honored and privileged. , , , But I have to say I feel conflicted because so many of my fellow actors don’t have the same privilege. I think we’re sending a very clear message to people with color who don’t welcome you here. “

From that point on, Phoenix’s good intentions turned into villain opportunism. If he had understood that the award was intended to show excellence rather than racing, there would be no need to signal that he is one with progressive dissenters through falseness, interference, hideousness, and verbal fumbling.

Phoenix continued, “I don’t think anyone wants a handout or preferential treatment, although we do it ourselves every year. I think people just want to be valued for their work.”

Next came the blame: “This is not a self-righteous judgment because I am part of the problem. , , , We have to make an effort to really understand systemic racism. “

Apparently, Phoenix is ​​usually satisfied with the system of self-congratulations. “Systemic racism” is just a catchphrase that he – like the hideous “People of Color” – picked up from social media and emerging politicians without understanding the delimiting effects of such terms. It looks like the social problems that Joker pretends to criticize haven’t changed Phoenix’s way of working and thinking, and this ultimately makes his peer acceptance speech as nonsensical as Joker himself. (In his previous nihilistic film “You’ve never really been here “Phoenix showed his tendency to wallow in shame and confusion.)

But Phoenix’s reluctance on stage is revealing. Although Phoenix complains in the name of “people who have contributed so much to our medium and industry in a way that we have benefited from”, Phoenix never took the time to rate a particular job as exceptional.

I will. Actor Tory Kittles in Dragged across Concrete has provided the richest characterization of a black actor in the past decade. However, since the film did not live up to the prejudices of mainstream reviewers and Hollywood’s elite, Kittles and S. Craig Zahler’s remarkable film was ignored during the awards season. Kittles’ Slim was a rare black film reel that surpassed fashion stereotypes (like Daniel Kaluuya’s character in Queen & Slim). His intelligence and compassion come through the mundane street facade (“the young Morgan Freeman we never saw,” I wrote in my review.)

When film culture elites casually deny such achievements, it is too late to blame the folly of the awards season. And there’s an unhelpful tone for Black History Month.

Phoenix’s approval was not inspiring, it was pitiful: “I think it is the commitment of the people who created and maintained the suppression system and who benefit from dismantling it. It’s up to us. So thanks. “He was not astute; he is a hippie child who considers counterculture clichés (” systemic racism “,” people with skin color “,” preferential treatment “,” systemic racism “) as a heartfelt standard. He does not think about political ones Fashion and was also rude as an American abroad.

A long time ago, a really great actor named Marlon Brando refused to accept an award in a distant moral galaxy – an Oscar for the appearance of Don Corleone in The Godfather, the culmination of Brando’s career – to blame Hollywood racists for practices, practices, and practices.

Now misguided celebrities like Phoenix want a great millennial moment – and so do their awards. The BAFTA message from Phoenix does not reflect Joker’s dangerous message of violent anarchy, but Kittles and Zahler’s film offered the modern miracle of compassion, and that means more than any equality speech.

Armond White, a film critic, writes about films for National Review and is the author of New Position: The Prince Chronicles.

@ 3xchair