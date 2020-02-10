Joaquin Phoenix Oscar acceptance speech

Advertisement

Joaquin Phoenix backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 19, 2020. (Monica Almeida / Reuters)

Joaquin Phoenix made a discursive speech in which he criticized the culture of “demolition” and stood up for social justice and accepted the Oscar for best actor for his appearance in “The Joker” on Sunday evening.

“I’ve been a scoundrel all my life, I’ve been selfish. I’ve been cruel at times, it has been hard to work with, and I’m grateful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance,” said Phoenix. “I think we are in top form: if we support each other. Not if we cancel each other out because of our past mistakes, but if we help each other to grow. When we educate each other; when we lead each other to salvation. “

Phoenix also complained about the atomization of modern politics, arguing that Americans identify with niche interest groups too quickly instead of finding common ground with others.

“I think sometimes we feel or we feel that we are working for different causes. But I see similarities for me. I think whether it’s gender inequality or racism or queer rights or aboriginal rights or animal rights, we’re talking about fighting injustice, ”said the 45-year-old actor from the stage where he received Hollywood’s highest honor received.

“We are talking about the struggle against the belief that a nation, a people, a race, a gender, a species has the right to control, use and control another with impunity,” Phoenix continued at the politically charged award ceremony ,

Phoenix particularly clearly pointed out to the dairy industry that people “feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and steal their baby, even though their cries of fear are unmistakable. Then we take their milk, which is intended for their calf, and add it to our coffee and muesli. “

Several other actors gave speeches with political flair, from director Julia Reichert’s call for “workers of the world to unite” to Brad Pitt’s criticism of the impeachment proceedings against the president.