JOAQUIN PHOENIX from JOKER wins the Oscar for BEST ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix receives “Best Actor” award at 92nd Oscar

Credit: ABC

joker Actor Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar for “Best Actor” for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck / Joker at the ceremony on Sunday.

Phoenix is ​​the second actor to win an Oscar for playing the joker. Heath Ledger was posthumously awarded “Best Supporting Actor” for his appearance in The Dark Knight 2008.

Here is Phoenix’s acceptance speech for his “Best Actor” award.

joker was also nominated for “Best Adapted Screenplay” and “Best Picture”, both of which were lost to Parasite while joker Director Todd Phillips was nominated for “Best Director” – and lost again to Parasites Bong Joon-Ho.

joker The composer Hildur Guðnadóttir also took home an Oscar for the best original music score.

The film has also been awarded “Best Camera”, “Best Makeup and Hairstyling”, “Best Costume Design”, “Best Sound Editing”, “Best Sound Mixing” and “Best Film Editing”.

Two other genre films, Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, were nominated for “Best Visual Effects” and “Best Sound Mixing”, though neither of them won.