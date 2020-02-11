Advertisement

Joaquin Phoenix was clearly confident of winning the Best Actor Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards for his role as Joker.

Phoenix, who won Best Actor at every conceivable award ceremony this year, looked relaxed when he came to the Oscar with his lover Rooney Mara. In an apparently relaxed mood, the couple didn’t miss the chance to get involved in a random PDA.

According to timesofindia.com, Phoenix looked chic in a black tuxedo, while Mara opted for a delicate number with lace necklines.

They were holding hands as they casually walked the red carpet and took the time to do cozy poses for the shutterbugs. Phoenix even raved about Mara when she left him for a moment to pose for solo photo ops, the website adds.

The fans loved it every moment, all Monday. Some even referred to them as Hollywood’s royal couple.

