NEW DELHI :

The Delhi criminal police arrested the activist from Bihar in Jehanabad on Tuesday.

Www.mjfriendship.de/de/index.php?op…=view&id=167 Imam, who was charged with turmoil under the Law on Illegal Activity Prevention (UAPA), was scanned by the police after he was arrested for the ongoing protests in Delhis Shaheen Bagh and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The PhD student at the JNU Center for Historical Studies has filed several other cases of turmoil against him as part of protests against CAA, the National Register of Citizens, in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Delhi (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

On Tuesday Imam was caught by the Delhi police to end the Delhi police search for him.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that Imam was arrested after five teams were deployed to search for him. Searches were carried out in Mumbai, Delhi and Patna.

Imam’s brother had also been picked up by the police on Tuesday in search of him, and his house had also been raided on Sunday.

The police will bring Imam to court in Bihar, where he will seek custody of further interviews.

