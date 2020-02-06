Jimi Hendrix 'Band of Gypsys will be reissued on vinyl for its 50th anniversary

Advertisement

To mark its 50th anniversary, the Jimi Hendrix live album Band of Gypsys will be reissued on vinyl next month.

Band of Gypsys was recorded in March 1970 by legendary engineer Wally Heider and shows Hendrix ‘two historical performances in Fillmore East, New York, on New Year’s Day that year. It offers powerful fan favorites like “Who Knows”, “Machine Gun” and “Message to Love”.

Band of Gypsys was the first attempt made without its original band, The Jimi Hendrix Experience. And compared to the rock icon’s first three studio albums, including the groundbreaking Electric Ladyland, Hendrix has further advanced his collaboration and the fusion of blues, funk and rock in this live collection.

“This is more than just commemorating an anniversary,” said Janie Hendrix, President and CEO of Experience Hendrix, “that is of course something important, but it is also the celebration of a cathartic event in Jimi’s life … a kind of changing of the guard. “

“He showed that there are no limits to his musical landscape,” she added. “It was wide and beautiful and like the leader of a true gypsy band, Jimi could go anywhere on the genre spectrum and be musically at home there! This is our way of celebrating this part of Jimi’s journey. “

The upcoming remake was done by mastering the original analog stereo tapes, a process that was monitored by longtime Hendrix engineer Eddie Kramer. It will be available on audiophile 180-gram vinyl in black and limited-edition 180-gram vinyl in cream, red, yellow, and green. Each comes with a replica concert poster and an eight-page brochure with rare live photos and an essay written by John McDermott.

The Band of Gypsys vinyl reissue is officially on March 27th and pre-orders have already begun.

To learn more about Hendrix’s classic catalog, be sure to listen to the second season of The Opus, dedicated to the 1968 Electric Ladyland. The first episode will be streamed at the end of this post.

Band of Gypsys 50th Anniversary Reissue Artwork:

Band of Gypsys 50th Anniversary Track List:

page A

01. Who knows

02. machine gun

Recorded on January 1, 1970 Early Show

Side B

01. Changes

02. Power to love

03. Message to love

04. We have to live together

Recorded on January 1, 1970 Late Show

