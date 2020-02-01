Jim Edmonds denies affair with 22-year-old nanny on divorce from Meghan King

Advertisement

Meghan King Edmonds’ husband, Jim Edmonds, wants to “bring reality out” after being accused of having an affair with a nanny of their children.

“It is one factor to be accused of something. It is another factor to be so careless and carefree and to destroy the lives of harmless young people.” Jim, 49, took a photo of his 2002 journal hood ,

The previous MLB star insisted: “I didn’t sleep with our nanny.”

An offer directed Us Weekly on Friday that Meghan accused Jim of dishonesty with 22-year-old Carly Wilson, who looks after the couple’s children, Aspen, 2 and 1-year-old twins Hart and Hayes. The Truth Star, which is said to be known as a cop.

“Nothing has come of this,” said an unnamed supply. “Jim didn’t pee them. The police labeled it a verbal argument. No arrests were made.”

Jim is said to have filed for divorce after the argument – just one day after the couple’s five-year wedding anniversary.

Jim defended Wilson on Instagram on Monday and said, “She’s not just a nanny, she’s someone we introduced to our house who promised to guard and care for her while she was in our house. We have treated and brought up this younger woman as if she were our personal boy. ”

On Wilson’s Instagram, she has a photo of Jim’s eldest daughter from a previous marriage, Hayley Edmonds.

In the feedback, people made comments like “How awkward is it that we never know this twin or stepmother” and “your new stepdaughter”.

Jim instructed his followers: “Someone who accuses me of sleeping with her is not only inappropriate, but also disgusting and irresponsible.”

He continued, “We made a promise to the younger mother that we could handle her and allow her to be safe while she was in our fingers. I can’t sit here and take these cops without stopping it again. “

Jim has so far admitted that he is dishonest with Meghan. In June, he was involved in a scandal with Jennifer McFelia Villegas, who is also known as “Baseball Madame”.

After sending countless text messages and photos to her, he said, “Unfortunately, I made a mistake in my judgment.”

However, in response to the latest rumors about his nanny, Jim said, “We all make mistakes. This is not a kind of occasion. “

He added: “My heart is damaged for everyone affected. you should get something out of this release. Realize. “