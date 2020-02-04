JFK was with the mistress when Jackie started, says girlfriend Carly Simon

Advertisement

John F. Kennedy was out with a lover when his wife Jackie gave birth to one of their children, singer Carly Simon said in a brand new interview.

Singer “You’re So Useless”, who has made friends with the first girl in the last decade of her life, writes in a brand new memoir how Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was “undisturbed” by her husband’s affairs.

“I feel that some of the problems have affected her as well [his affairs],” Simon, 74, told NBC Information in an interview on Tuesday about their e-book.

Advertisement

“For example, that he is not there for a child to start with. For his absence from a loved one while she was in the hospital. There are numerous problems in which he must suffer additional damage for reasons of comparability. “

Kennedy was currently for the children Caroline, John Jr. and Patrick, who died as a toddler. However, he was reportedly on a yacht in the Mediterranean in 1956 when his spouse started a stillborn boy.

“Along with his cool distance, he saw no reason to hurry up again – the child was already embarrassed,” wrote Steven Levingston, author of “The Kennedy Child: The Loss That Revised JFK,” as part of the Washington Put project In 2013.

Jackie’s second husband, the delivery magnate Aristotle Onassis, was also a Philanderer, as Simon mentioned.

“[Jackie] discovered the truth that it didn’t mean much more than” wham bam thanks ma’am, “” said Simon.

“She was equally unaffected by Jack’s affairs,” Simon continued, quoting from her memoir.

“In a happy but resigned state, she informed me that she actually knew about her. She just didn’t think about her presence as much as she might need, knowing that he [Kennedy] really appreciated her, much more than any of his difficulties. “

The ladies met at Martha’s winery in 1983 when Simon 38 and Jackie were 54 years old.

“She gave me a recommendation like no one else did,” Simon recalled. “Different people can be too nervous to tell me what they thought was a safe topic … But Jackie was open.”

The musician mentioned that Jackie “was the mother that I definitely didn’t have.”

She was one of the few people who were invited to Jackie’s house in 1994 to say goodbye to the previous first girl who had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

“I held her hand and informed her that I appreciated her,” said Simon.

“The Gregorian chant report was in the background,” Simon continued. “And it was just a kind of moment that you just didn’t – I couldn’t imagine I was there – I couldn’t imagine my friend slipping away.”

Simon’s memoir “Touched by the Sun: My Friendship with Jackie” was released on Tuesday.