Jessica Simpson's 3 children help her sign books after dropping Bombshell Memoir - Cute Pic

I’m cheering you on! Jessica Simpson’s three children all smiled at their latest e-book signature in the New York metropolis.

The social gathering of 5 is here! Jessica Simpson, 39, her husband Eric Johnson, 40, and their three children Maxwell7 ace, 6 and Birdie Mae, 10 months, got on so well on Tuesday, February 4, in a Barnes & Noble branch in the New York metropolis. Jessica saved it fabulously simply in a completely black outfit along with her typical blonde hair that cascaded on each side of her shoulders. Her eldest Maxwell achieved some key trend factors that evening when she wore a surprising orange-blue jacket over an animal pattern, black tights, and black gold-trimmed sneakers. Her only son Ace looked cool, calm, and wore a khaki jacket, a printed shirt, gray trousers, and a pair of strictly superior sneakers. Don’t neglect birdie anyway! Her little wife looked as lovable as in a dress with an animal motif and purple sneakers for her nighttime break.

Everyone was talking about the title, which is due to her stunning confessions in her breathtaking memoirs. An enormous amount plunges into the demise of their relationship with their ex-husband Nick Lachey, 46, who divorced her in June 2006 after nearly four years of marriage. She revealed that the boy band member of 98 levels asked them not to leave him after publicly announcing that they had cut off. “He tried to talk to my mother and father and get them to rethink problems, but I asked them to say goodbye,” Jessica admitted. “That was my purpose.”

The problems became even more acute when she admitted having an “emotional affair” with her co-star, the Dukes of Hazzard Johnny Knoxville, 48, although she was still married to Nick. “I immediately felt something I didn’t notice, something really attracted me,” she admitted in her e-book. “It was magnetic and just so charming.”

Jessica Simpson with her husband and three teenagers in NYC. Credit Score: Kristin Callahan / ACE Footage / ShutterstockJessica Simpson at an occasion for her memoirs. Credit: Kristin Callahan / ACE Footage / Shutterstock

Nick broke his silence on February 1st in Miami and said, “Basically, no, I haven’t learned a single sentence.” Then he introduced his spouse Vanessa Lachey, 39, in the dialogue. “None of us learned the e-book, and no, it didn’t get there earlier than it was printed.”