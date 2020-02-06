Jessica Simpson: The low point she knew she needed help with addiction problems

Advertisement

Jessica Simpson described the exact second in 2017 as knowing that it was time to give up capsule and alcohol removal forever during an open interview in The View on February 5.

Jessica Simpson speaks their reality. The 39-year-old draper, who admitted in her new treatise Open Guide that she is addicted to tablets and alcohol, explained in the second of 2017 that she was giving up the “demons” that stunned her for several years. Meghan McCain It is famous that Jessica writes in her new guidebook that her life has changed after she woke up from a night of heavy taking on a Halloween occasion in her residence.

“I noticed I wanted to be sober,” said Jessica, referring to the morning after this special occasion. “And I used to be Willie Nelson“Joked about her” dear good friend “who is known for his love of marijuana.” This second was a really stressful second for me because I understand that I was not the mother or father who was my mother and my father was for me, and because I raised my children, I wasn’t up to date, “Jessica recalled.” I couldn’t even let you know who bought them prepared. And it was just not worth it to me to miss these beautiful moments. “

When she woke up after the Halloween opportunity, “I surrendered and gave everything away. Really, that day therapists came by and I said everything: “I was abused, I was this, this, this and that,” she recalled. “The therapist said:” Many people don’t even say anything about it within 12 months. “

Advertisement

Jessica is sober now.

“I haven’t had anything to drink in two and a half years,” she admitted, to which The View hosts and viewers applauded her. The mother of three, who has been a journalist since the age of 15, said that writing her new memoirs was therapeutic for her.

“Actually, I just had to personalize my reality and my fame. I started quite a bit with an actuality sequence and let people into my life to know me essentially, ”she explained, explaining,“ I felt like I had a separation and I had to get to know myself. It was a really therapeutic course for me. I just feel like I’ve just made myself a lot of worries and self-doubts. Actually, it was my very own sentences that inspired me and gave me the courage to simply say that I am a person who is like you. I have problems that many people go through. It is a very effective second in life. “

Jessica’s new memoirs, Open Guide, have been published. In the guide, she also opens up about her previous romances John Mayer and Tony Romo, in addition to their marriage and eventual divorce Nick Lachey,