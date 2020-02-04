Jessica Simpson says Tony Romo ended his two-year relationship after secretly meeting with John Mayer

Advertisement

Jessica Simpson spills all the tea in her new memories, along with the year-long thriller, why her relationship with Tony Romo came to an abrupt end in 2009! Trace: John Mayer performed an integral function!

Jessica Simpson offers a completely new concept, which means to be an “open e-book” in their new treatise, Open E Book, which was published on February 4 at that time Tony Romo ended their two-year relationship in 2009 after thinking Jessica had cheated on her with her ex. John Mayer, While contesting the dishonesty of the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback [39], the writer admits that she was not entirely honest with him about an encounter with the singer.

Jessica begins to explain that her ex, John, contacted her again. Still, she admittedly always informed Tony when the singer turned to her. However, it was 2009 when she met John with her mother and father and did not inform Tony. As a replacement, the athlete discovered an email from John to Jessica and canceled the problems in July of this year.

“[Tony] accused me of seeing John behind him again,” Jessica writes, admitting, “I haven’t cheated on Tony in any way, but I couldn’t lie and say I never even saw him.” “Nothing happened,” I said. “Tony didn’t consider that for a second. And in that second he broke away from me. Two years in electronic mail.”

Regardless of the drama, the information as to why Jessica and Tony split up was by no means made public.

“I could believe that Tony would never inform the press that John Mayer caused the breakup. That could indicate that it is not enough for me, ”she writes. Ultimately, it quickly became clear to Tony that I used to tell the reality. In fact, I didn’t cheat on him, ”Jessica continues. “However, our breakup was so ugly that it shocked me when I realized that it was vital.”

After their breakup, Jessica admits that John kept it safe to come again.

“[John] had given all of these points and virtually asked my mother and father for my hand in marriage, although I used to have a difficult relationship. I swear up and down that he’s a modified man. Right here I could pawn my love again and kiss him because the curtain was down here, ”she explains. “And it hit my head … All the time, all the years, he broke up with me to torture himself enough to get good material.”

Although Jessica recognized the turbulent cycle with John, she writes that her encounters weren’t over.

“It felt inevitable to be in love with John, so I kept talking to him for months,” she writes nonetheless.

In her new memoir, Jessica also explains why she is married Nick Lachey completed. The former Newlywed stars married in 2003 and divorced two years later. The singer has since moved on with her husband, NFL tight finish Eric Johnsonwhom she married in 2014. Together they have three teenagers – 10 months old, Birdie Mae. ace, 6 and Maxwell, 7th