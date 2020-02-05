Jessica Simpson reveals that Nick Lachey asked her to stay with him before she filed for divorce

Advertisement

In her new memoir, Jessica Simpson talks about the difficult decision to file for Nick Lachey’s divorce and argues that he and her plead not to end their marriage after she publicly introduced the separation.

After an inspiring trip to Africa with Operation Smile in 2005, Jessica Simpson got the readability with which she wanted to end their relationship Nick Lachey, she revealed in her new memoir, Open Ebook. The choice came after months of controversy, along with fierce fighting, a series of off-times and extra costs. Jessica mentioned that she and her then husband “didn’t even speak to each other” when she told him that she needed a divorce, and yet “he immediately tried to keep her from leaving him” on November 22nd, but also Weeks later, Nick was satisfied that it wasn’t over.

At that time, Jessica went to the house she shared with Nick and took the things that mattered to her, along with the dog they shared, which made Nick very angry. “Despite his anger and possibly because of it, he still didn’t want to let me go,” Jessica said. She informed him that on December 15, she would file divorce papers, which led him to drive home to her father and mother to try to win them back. “He tried to talk to my father and mother and get them to rethink problems, but I asked them to go away,” Jessica admitted. “That was my choice.”

Jessica mentioned that Nick had promised to go to counseling to make things better, but it was certainly not enough to be late. “‘You didn’t go after we wanted to,'” she informed him. “He didn’t like me, so I had no idea what it was that he was trying to save a lot.” She wrote that Nick asked her not to leave him, but at that time, “Love was not enough. In the end, Nick went out and Jessica submitted the divorce papers.

It didn’t take long for Nick to start talking about the break up in the press, while also releasing emotional songs such as “What’s Left of Me” and “I Can’t Hate You Anymore” about the break up. One night Jessica even stayed at home and watched a documentary about the creation of his new album. “I saw him paint himself because the sufferer called me that self-centered person,” Jessica recalled. “Then he talked about the fact that the door was still open so we could come back together. It was so disrespectful and pulled me into orbit when I started walking away. “

The whole situation made Jessica “angry”, which really made her name Nick so that they could meet one last time. “Regardless of my anger, I missed him,” she admitted. Together they listened to his full album – which had kept them very busy. “I used to be deaf, just clean,” wrote Jess. “How do you react when you find that you seem to have done so much damage to someone that they really feel entitled to such movements? I felt manipulated into a vengeance fantasy, but I had put myself in that state. “Since she had no way to really feel higher, she slept with her ex-husband, but mentioned that she had no connection.”

After that, Jessica had confirmation that she wanted to file for a divorce. The couple’s marriage officially led to 2006 when Nick finally married Vanessa Minillo and Jessica tying the knot Eric Johnson,