Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake attend “The Sinner” Premiere 2 Mos. After Alisha Wainwright drama

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are slowly making themselves a highlight again after the PDA scandal with his Palmer co-star. Alisha Wainright, At the LA premiere of “The Sinner”, season 3, everyone had a smile on the new pictures!

Jessica biel and Justin Timberlake Looks like he’s going to be strong with his Palmer co-star two months after the public drama. Alisha Wainright, The couple attended the LA premiere of The Sinner’s third season on Monday evening, the place where it gave the impression of being in a good mood. The “Say One thing” singer and the seventh heaven alum had all smiled because on this occasion they remained collectively closed for pictures. – Your first public appearance because the November scandal broke out.

After starring in the first season of The Sinner, Jessica is now one of the many contemporary producers. She went solo along the purple carpet in a black and white plaid blazer and a good pencil skirt before meeting Justin, who was included in the opportunity. The singer looked handsome in an all-navy ensemble, which also included a jacket, sweater and pants. JT wore his typical worn beard to help his husband at the premiere.

It was November again when pictures of JT and his co-star Alisha appeared that were larger than those of the employees. It was imagined how the actors would get cozy during an extensive trip to a bar in New Orleans on November 23, with a photo holding the two arms under a desk as they celebrated on the bar balcony.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel at the premiere of “The Sinner 3” in Los Angeles, California on Monday, February 4, 2020. (Credit Image: REX / Shutterstock)

Justin later made a public apology to his spouse and 4-year-old son. Silas.

“This is not the example I want to give my son,” he continued. “I apologize to my wonderful spouse and household for putting them in such an embarrassing condition and I want to be the best husband and father I can be. It wasn’t. “