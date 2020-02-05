Jessica Biel admits that she wasn't a big fan of NSYNC

Advertisement

Jessica Biel could also be married to former NSYNC star Justin Timberlake, but at the height of her fame she didn’t listen to the boy band’s music.

On Tuesday “The Tonight Present”, the 37-year-old actress announced that as a teenager she had listened to popular music theater soundtracks like “Hire” about pop music before moderator Jimmy Fallon shared a clip about Biel’s shadow cast in 1999 with her husband’s previous group ,

“To be honest, I don’t really pay attention to it … I imply, of course I know them and I heard about them and I heard the music, [but] I don’t really assume I personally like any of their CDs,” said Biel in the previous interview. “I’m not a big fan … but I guess cool.”

Jessica Biel and NSYNCGetty Pictures

She indicated that she was not a fan of NSYNC’s rivals, the Backstreet Boys.

In the meantime, Biel doesn’t know any NSYNC songs and was reminded of this on a recent trip to Italy when she dared to sing one of the group’s melodies in its entirety.

“I couldn’t,” she said. “I only know three phrases:” Bye, bye, bye “, which, I suppose, is a phrase three times. But I wasn’t allowed to sing that. I had to sing something else.”

Biel said that Timberlake “coached” her to solve the problem, but she had to look at the phrases on her cell phone that she described as “humiliating.”