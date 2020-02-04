Jesse McCartney celebrates engagement with friends and family

Advertisement

Jesse McCartney and new fiancée Katie Peterson celebrated their engagement with family and friends at Hotspot Café Martorano in South Florida on Wednesday evening.

“It was a small group, but they danced, ate, and partied all night,” said one spy. “You actually appear to be in love.”

We hear that the couple’s visitors loved Chef Steve Martorano’s linguine and mussels, meatballs, the youngest mozzarella, and a number of champagne bottles filled with sparklers.

32-year-old McCartney looked casual in a black polo shirt, while 32-year-old Peterson coordinated with her soon-to-be husband in a black and white polka dot costume.

We were informed that about 25 visitors attended the celebration and the father of the future bride gave a speech.

“Jesse and Katie were collectively huge sweets,” added the offer.

The request was made in September by the singer “Lovely Soul”.

They started their relationship in 2012.