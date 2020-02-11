Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick reveals why she wanted breast implants before her wedding

Advertisement

Before breast implants, Angelina Pivarnick was “not insured” due to a certain disadvantage that she had saved during the encounter. Angelina also shared her husband’s reaction to the implants!

Angelina PivarnickThe 33-year-old was “so satisfied” with the results of her breast implants and breast augmentation in April 2019, about which she EXCLUSIVELY informed. Hollywood Life practically a year after the operation! While the Jersey Shore star talked about the results after the operation – and even raves that her doctor, John Paul Tutela, has the “fingers of a god” on Instagram – Angelina revealed the train of thought that led her to these poor people before her wedding day. “The explanation I gave them is that I’ve had to deal with weight fluctuations all my life and that they were mostly sagging,” Angelina informed us. “They weren’t as high up as it should have been for my age. I definitely had no teenagers and didn’t know why they got stuck. After seeing Dr. When Tutela left, he said I was the right candidate. “

Angelina complained that the “fullness” of her breasts had disappeared, causing problems in the cloakroom department. “I wasn’t sure and I didn’t feel like I was able to put on swimsuits without an insert. I went for one-piece suits or bikinis and felt terrible. I didn’t want to have to put those inserts on,” said the MTV -Star continued. “I was unable to fill in certain shirts that I had to put on, and I knew I had to put on certain shirts on TV. There are a number of elements that come into play, especially when it comes to being female. Breasts are a huge part of female life, you know? It is one of the first problems that individuals see. “

This shortcoming was even reflected in her wedding plans when she had made a covenant for life Chris Larangeira in November 2019. “My breasts would not be able to wear dresses for the wedding ceremony that were completely different from those I operated on,” Angelina informed us. “I had to look perfect on my wedding day. My husband also had to be satisfied with them. “Still, Angelina harassed that her groom” regardless of whether “it was a tit job or not a tit job was supportive and I defined that I must have executed her and informed him that he would really like her, so it’s a plus-plus. “

Angelina is happy that she trusted her gut – and apparently the surgery wasn’t even that painful! “So the day after the trial, I broke off my bandage a little and thought, ‘Oh my god. I have good, fully supported breasts. You are no longer low. “It’s wonderful,” enthused Angelina Hollywood Life, “A lot of people are afraid of the pain and what happens throughout the method, and that’s how I felt. However, I keep informing people not to be afraid all the time and it’s not that painful. After two weeks I usually strolled around; I assume there may be days when I feel a little more pain than others, but before I was wonderful, after looking around in the mirror for the first time, it was nice to have good breasts and immediately felt so safe! “

Only after receiving the breast implants did Angelina stumble across her dream wedding costume. “I only discovered my robe a month and a half before the wedding,” admitted the true TV show treasure. Now Angelina has a recommendation for others who are considering increasing their cups by a dimension or two: “I really feel like anyone who wants to do something like this, it affects the doctor and it has to be every person who They believe. And I totally believe Dr. Tutela, I believe him now with something. Actually, I call him “fingers of a god” because I really feel that way. “

Angelina presented her new “boobies” on Instagram on February 4th. Finally, we also had to ask their plastic surgeon to explain the method. “There were two procedures, but they were all carried out without delay. With breast augmentation, I placed extremely cohesive silicone gel breast implants under the muscle,” informed Dr. Tutela EXKLUSIV Hollywood Life, He then explained the technical details behind Angelina’s breast lift, which you will study right here in the course of our interview.